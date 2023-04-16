BeeWay Montessori Nursery Quality Child Care Services
Providing a safe and nurturing environment for your child
BeeWay Montessori Nursery Quality Child Care Services
Providing a safe and nurturing environment for your child
Providing a safe and nurturing environment for your child
Providing a safe and nurturing environment for your child
Available languages: English and Russian.
Age: 2 y.o - 12 y.o.
Registration link for 2024-2025 s.y. :
https://schools.mybrightwheel.com/sign-in?redirect_path=forms/354db733-970c-417b-bc20-082e592586f3/self-service
Our philosophy for child guidance would highlight the individual qualities and experiences of each child, always keeping in mind their individual emotional and cognitive development, family situation, social environment, and unique personality.
I believe with all my heart that children should be treated with respect and dignity, just as my parents treated me.
The approach I would use to guidance and discipline begins with modeling appropriate behaviors, such as positive and supportive interactions between me and the children, along with gentle reminders of the behaviors that I would like to see and that age appropriate.
I want to share with you all my experience, knowledge and advantages of this method to help you raise your child as a successful and a happiest human being in the world.
Our curriculum at BeeWay Montessori Nursery is designed to meet the physical, emotional, social, and cognitive needs of each child. We offer a play-based approach that encourages exploration, problem-solving, and critical thinking.
Available programs for 2024-2025 school year:
☆9 AM -12 AM. (M-F)
Greetings and salutations!
My name is Marina(she/her). I’m a founder and a Childcare Provider at “Beeway Montessori Nursery”. I have two kids and two cats. I have a Master Degree in Mathematics and a Bachelor Degree in Education. Child Development Associate (CDA) certified. I used to work in a Day Care Learning Educational center for 4 years and I love working with children. Also I love to paint, especially the ocean, and walks in the parks.
If you have questions about the opportunities available in our program, feel free to send us a message. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
140 Central Avenue, Bohemia, New York 11716, United States
Today
Closed
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.