Our philosophy for child guidance would highlight the individual qualities and experiences of each child, always keeping in mind their individual emotional and cognitive development, family situation, social environment, and unique personality.

I believe with all my heart that children should be treated with respect and dignity, just as my parents treated me.

The approach I would use to guidance and discipline begins with modeling appropriate behaviors, such as positive and supportive interactions between me and the children, along with gentle reminders of the behaviors that I would like to see and that age appropriate.

I want to share with you all my experience, knowledge and advantages of this method to help you raise your child as a successful and a happiest human being in the world.